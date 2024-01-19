Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 32.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 55.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mosaic by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.