Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 49,116 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

