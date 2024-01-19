MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,661.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,567.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,370.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,040.47 and a 1 year high of $1,685.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

