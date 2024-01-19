Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.98

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.98 and last traded at $116.42, with a volume of 42167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

