Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $117.75. 115,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 490,489 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

