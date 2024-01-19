Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.53. The company had a trading volume of 595,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,728. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $434.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

