Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 79,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 925,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $434.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

