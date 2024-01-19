Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Shares Down 11.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 190,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 241,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

