Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share.

NYSE MANU opened at $20.21 on Friday. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 20.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

