Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Manchester United stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manchester United by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

