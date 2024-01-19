Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGA

Magna International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $53.96 on Monday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.