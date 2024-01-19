M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 616,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,121 shares.The stock last traded at $62.72 and had previously closed at $62.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.