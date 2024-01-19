Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

