Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0227 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and approximately $277,675.96 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

