Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $459.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.50 and a 200-day moving average of $444.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

