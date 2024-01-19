Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

