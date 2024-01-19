LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 167.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 90.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.5 %

LKQ opened at $47.28 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.