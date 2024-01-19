Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.30. Approximately 81,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 310,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.88. The stock has a market cap of C$979.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.