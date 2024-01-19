LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.