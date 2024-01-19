Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

