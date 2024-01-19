Leerink Partnrs Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.39 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

