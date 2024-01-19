Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Raymond James

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $803.32. 390,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,617. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $456.82 and a 12-month high of $805.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

