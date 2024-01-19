Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.3 %

LRCX opened at $785.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $738.98 and a 200-day moving average of $678.79. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $453.65 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.25.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

