KOK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.22 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $109,316.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00853482 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $120,902.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

