Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JELD-WEN worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.9 %

JELD stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.41. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.