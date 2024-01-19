Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $119.35 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $124.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.