Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $152.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $143.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

