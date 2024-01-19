Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.71. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 234,293 shares changing hands.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

