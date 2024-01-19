Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.71. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 234,293 shares changing hands.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.