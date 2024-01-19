Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 1,874,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

