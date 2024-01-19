Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

KMI stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

