Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %
KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
See Also
