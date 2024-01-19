Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

