Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY24 guidance to $1.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

