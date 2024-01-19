Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

