Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

KIM opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,644,000 after buying an additional 344,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.