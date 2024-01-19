KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

