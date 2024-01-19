Kava (KAVA) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $768.02 million and $20.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00081299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00023905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,779 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

