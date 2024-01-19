Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.72 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $82.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.