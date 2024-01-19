Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 63692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$210.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.91.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of C$57.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2598753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

