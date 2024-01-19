John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Ken Gilmartin Purchases 3,812 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,404.16 ($8,148.82).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 4,220 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,414.40 ($8,161.85).

On Thursday, November 16th, Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,326 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £6,402.48 ($8,146.69).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 166.90 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.91). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 214.75 ($2.73).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

