John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.050-4.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,579. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.