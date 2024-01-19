JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $0.46 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 15.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 48,682 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 23,467.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,990,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JOANN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

