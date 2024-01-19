JMP Securities Raises DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 379,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,567. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,989. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 429,134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.