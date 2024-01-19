JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.48. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. JD.com shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 4,590,259 shares changing hands.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

