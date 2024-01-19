JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.48. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. JD.com shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 4,590,259 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

