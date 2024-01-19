James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $493.00

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 493 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 507.50 ($6.46), with a volume of 87101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,367.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 685.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 748.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,058.82%.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

