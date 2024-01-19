Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
