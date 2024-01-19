Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

