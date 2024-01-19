IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Down 4.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 162,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 254,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
