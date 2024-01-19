iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 5,820,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

