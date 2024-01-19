iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $125.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.